The Street Profits come to the aid of WWE Legend on RAW

The Street Profits came to the rescue of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the latest episode of RAW.

Pittsburgh's own Kurt Angle returned to Monday Night RAW. He came out and hyped up WWE Clash at the Castle, taking place this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Moments later, the WWE Hall of Famer was interrupted by Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. Gable mentioned that Angle is a superstar he idolizes. The two then had a 'Shoosh-off,' and Kurt Angle was outnumbered.

But the tables were turned when the Street Profits came to the aid of Kurt Angle. The arrival of the former RAW Tag Team Champions quickly led to a match between the two teams. We saw some extraordinary wrestling between the two teams and Angle was at ringside spectating the match.

At one point, Montez Ford locked in the Ankle Lock, paying tribute to the Olympic Gold Medalist. We had plenty of near falls during the match. One of the best spots of the match was when Ford looked to hit a springboard blockbuster on Gable, but the American Alpha countered it into a Bridged German-Suplex for another near fall. The match came to an end with Ford hitting a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Street Profits celebrated with Kurt Angle. The Hall of Famer even brought a few bottles of milk for the perfect celebration.

