The Street Profits interrupt RAW main event, turn heel on RK-Bro

This Monday's RAW main event ended in chaos as Street Profits stormed the ring with an attack and heel turn.

The last match of the go-home edition of RAW ahead of WrestleMania 38 was contested between the red brand's tag team champions RK-Bro and the SmackDown tag team champions The Usos, with the latter's WrestleMania challengers Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura at ringside near the commentary table.

The match saw The Usos using their tag team experience to gain a sneaky upper hand on Orton and Riddle. After the bout, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of Street Profits attacked RK-Bro, turning heel just six days before their RAW Tag Title clash against RK-Bro, and the Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) at WrestleMania.

This is the first time Dawkins & Ford have turned heel on the main roster since their days in NXT.

The Street Profits will challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships on WrestleMania Sunday

The triple threat RAW Tag Team Championship match will occur during WrestleMania Sunday on April 3.

Dawkins & Ford will have the opportunity to capture the championships for the second time. They have also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on a single occasion.

Other bouts scheduled for the day include the Anything Goes Match between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, a grudge match between AJ Styles and Edge. The main event will be the title unification bout between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

What do you think about The Street Profits' heel turn? Will they walk out of the Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History with RAW Tag Team Titles?

