"Not going to rid each other from success" - The Street Profits open up on their future as a tag team (Exclusive)

WWE has been quite ruthless in breaking up tag teams in recent years, but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have stuck together as The Street Profits. They are among the company's top tandems, but there has recently been some talk of Ford breaking out as a singles star.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philippa Marie recently caught up with The Street Profits at a WWE fan event in London. She asked Montez Ford if he has any singles aspirations, citing his excellent performance against Roman Reigns a few months ago on SmackDown.

Here is what he said:

"Me and [Angelo Dawkins] are always focused on the task ahead. I feel like it would take our focus off this task ahead, which is being the greatest modern tag team of our generation. It takes the focus off of things and we're trying to concentrate on the tag team," Ford said. "But when the opportunity arises, whether it is next year's Royal Rumble or whatever it is, we're both not going to rid each other from success." (4:47-5:07)

Montez Ford is likely to succeed if WWE splits The Street Profits

Once The Street Profits have proven themselves to be one of the greatest tag teams in history, it may be time for Montez Ford to move up the card. He has a tremendously high ceiling in WWE, owing to his brilliant athleticism and charismatic personality.

Ford might have a better time than Angelo Dawkins, who also has tremendous potential. Either way, both stars have success waiting for them, whether they are together or apart.

