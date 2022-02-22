"That’s kind of how it all came about" - The Street Profits reveal how they got their WWE ring names

WWE RAW Superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits have disclosed how they got their individual ring names.

The former RAW, NXT, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions regularly compete on the red brand. They are one of the top tag teams on the show.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, The Street Profits discussed the origins behind their ring names. Montez Ford, real name Kenneth Crawford, stated:

“So, Ford is actually the last half of my maiden name. So there’s some symbolic meaning there. Montez is just a very spontaneous individual who always delivers, search and seeks the smoke. That’s kind of how it all came about."

Angelo Dawkins, real name Gary Gordon, stated that he got his WWE ring name from a video game.

“For me, I could take you down this incredible journey about how I got my name, but in reality, I was playing [NBA] 2K, and I went to create a player, went to the name generator and Angelo Dawkins popped up. That’s it. This happened in 2012 by the way!”

Street Profits member Montez Ford comments on what Rey Mysterio thinks about his Frog Splash

Montez Ford has the most spectacular frog splash in the history of WWE. The move, known as 'From the Heavens,' is performed by Ford leaping high up into the air and crashing down onto his opponent. The height he reaches is what makes it impressive.

Ford commented on what fellow high-flyer Rey Mysterio thinks about his finisher.

“He always talks about wanting to have a frog splash-off. I always try to make sure I get a little more up when I’m in with Rey [laughs]. Because, rest his soul, him being in there and working with Eddie, I wanna pay homage to the history and I know how much he meant to them. If I’m doing this, then I’m doing it really well,” said Ford.

Montez Ford has the potential to be a big singles star. He could feud with many other stars on the roster and run after a mid-card title.

