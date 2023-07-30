The Street Profits reveal the two things they want to accomplish at WrestleMania 

The Street Profits disclosed that they have two major plans for WrestleMania, which include winning a championship.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated three other teams, including Alpha Academy, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, and The Viking Raiders, in a fatal four-way tag team match. The same show was headlined by a tag team title match between The Usos and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Speaking to Bleacher Report in a recent interview, Montez Ford stated that his goal is for The Street Profits to main-event WrestleMania and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

"It's one of those things where, not only did it become a goal, but it just got added to a list of our objectives that we want to do as a tag team. No objective is any higher than the others, it's just accomplishing and achieving the objectives. Main eventing WrestleMania and having the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships is an objective of mine, and it's something I think will get accomplished," said Ford. [H/T Bleacher Report]

The Street Profits said they want to become champions this year

At SummerSlam last year, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, but they were unsuccessful. Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett was the special guest referee for the bout.

During the same interview, The Street Profits stated that things didn't go their way at the event, and they want to correct it this year by winning the title.

"You're gonna see The Street Profits become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions because we don't forget. We're like some elephants up in here, we don't forget. The Street Profits don't forget the results that happened last year, but we're gonna change those results this year," said Dawkins.

WWE is seemingly starting a new group between Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what it leads up to.

