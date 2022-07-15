"MENTALITY" - The Street Profits show that they are prepared for The Usos at SummerSlam

The Street Profits are ready to prove all their doubters wrong at SummerSlam.

On July 2nd at Money in the Bank, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins faced The Usos for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team titles in what many are calling WWE's best tag match of 2022 so far.

While Ford and Dawkins were unsuccessful in their quest to win the titles, it wasn't without controversy, as Ford's shoulder was up for the entire three count when The Usos retained their titles.

With The Street Profits getting another shot at SummerSlam, it's clear that Ford and Dawkins are ready to prove their doubters wrong and leave WWE's second biggest show of the year draped in championship gold.

Montez Ford took to social media this afternoon to showcase their mentality heading into SummerSlam on July 30th. Ford tweeted a photo of The Street Profits facing a wall with their heads down alongside the quote:

"SUMMERSLAM MENTALITY," Montez Ford said in a tweet.

Will The Street Profits and The Usos be able to top their match at Money in the Bank?

Thanks to the Kayla Braxton segment on SmackDown heading into Money in the Bank, several members of the WWE Universe were anticipating a breakup of The Street Profits, which kept expectations for this match relatively low.

However, the bout exceeded almost all expectations, which really puts anticipation behind their rematch at SummerSlam. If the two teams manage to outperform what they did at Money in the Bank, the upcoming bout will likely be in the running for WWE's match of the year in 2022.

Regardless of what goes down at SummerSlam, The Profits have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are one of the best tag teams in all of WWE.

While many expect Montez Ford to be a singles star in the future, there's truly no rush to break up the team when the two are on a hot streak across both RAW and SmackDown.

