The Street Profits want a dream match against legendary WWE stable

The Street Profits have almost done it all in WWE as they have won the Tag Team Championships on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT during their run. The team recently mentioned that they would like to face D-Generation X.

D-Generation X is one of the most renowned stables in the world of professional wrestling. The group is comprised of superstars who have changed the business during their time and left a large legacy for the superstars of tomorrow to follow.

In 2019, the group was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, including the late Chyna. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Street Profits mentioned DX as their dream opponent as they felt the two teams would blend well inside the ring:

"Since you know the common thread with this show is numbers game, we would definitely like to see the clash of generations, Street Profits vs. DX. And I think, you know, for me personally, I love all the contrast of styles, but just the personality itself, the athleticism, the style, and everything. I feel like having all of that come into one match would be immaculate." (From 48:23 to 48:50)

Unfortunately, the match might not happen as most of the wrestlers from the stable have retired with the exception of Billy Gunn, who is currently active in AEW.

The Street Profits recently returned to WWE RAW

Earlier this year, The Street Profits were feuding with RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were unable to defeat the duo and win the titles.

Later, they had two blockbuster matches with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2022 premium live events.

A few months ago, Montez Ford was seen wearing a cast, indicating that the superstar was injured. This led to WWE putting the team on the shelf until Ford recovered from his injury.

A few weeks ago, The Street Profits returned to action and defeated Alpha Academy on an episode of Monday Night RAW. It looks like the duo are back in action and making their way to the top.

Do you want to see a third match between the Profits and The Usos for the titles? Sound off in the comment section.

