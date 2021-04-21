"The television’s awful" - CM Punk honestly discusses the current WWE product

If CM Punk returns to professional wrestling, it doesn't sound like it will be in WWE.

CM Punk is currently doing the media rounds for his latest horror movie "Jakob's Wife", but many outlets have asked him questions about returning to wrestling in the process.

The latest interview comes from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where CM Punk didn't pull any punches on how he feels about the current WWE product, calling it awful. Punk also thinks that he'd be "just another guy" if he decided to go back there.

“I don’t need the money. And the way the wrestling business is now, it’s wacky. You’ve got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television’s awful. I go back there, I’m just another guy. And it’s not even that—I’d be just another guy that’s doing not-good television. I want to do stuff that’s good. I want my name attached to quality projects, where it’s fun and it makes people laugh, smile, think and people don’t hate watching it. I want to do fun stuff.”

CM Punk wants a fun wrestling project

Unlike in previous years, CM Punk isn't ruling out a return to professional wrestling.

It seems like he's waiting for a "fun, quality wrestling project" to be presented to him before he thinks about coming back. Whether a company like AEW or New Japan can offer that to Punk remains to be seen.

“I don’t know. I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings. I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”

The fact that CM Punk is softening his stance on a potential return to wrestling should be a positive sign for fans hoping to see him back someday.

Doing press for ‘Jakobs Wife’ and there’s a lot of rasslin questions I give rambling answers to a lot of you will be mad about. So be on the look out for that. #JakobsWife — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 12, 2021

