"The title doesn’t make me–I make the title"- WWE Superstar Becky Lynch shares her insights on the women's division

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about her experience in the women's division and how things have changed over the years.

While speaking in an interview with FanNation, The Man stated that she doesn't need any title; rather, the title needs her to gain significance. She also added that the women of the industry should weave stories that don't revolve around a championship:

“I don’t need a title. The title doesn’t make me–I make the title. I have enough stories that I don’t need the title. NXT, that’s a place that does a great job with multiple stories with women that don’t all revolve around a title. That’s what our division needs, more stories that don’t revolve around a title.”

Lynch continued by saying that she had been working hard without expecting anything in return. She detailed:

“It’s doing the work when the work is hard and not always rewarding, but you’re elevating everyone around you,” said Lynch. “I headlined a WrestleMania. I have that experience. I headlined Raw, I headlined live events. When I came in, women didn’t even main-event live events on a consistent basis. So to get in the ring with Xia Li, who hadn’t even had a two-segment match to that point, it’s really important.” (H/T- Wrestling On FanNation)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch spoke about her recently released book

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke about her newly released book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl".

Taking to social media, The Man opened up about the book as she stated what all she has experienced being from Ireland and eventually getting into wrestling. She also asserted that she has main-event WrestleMania after being in the industry for years.

Throughout the book, Lynch also highlighted her experiences as a new mother and how she has handled it:

"The journey from being not your average average girl in Ireland to becoming The Man, main eventing WrestleMania, motherhood, and everything in-between will be yours to read tomorrow."

It would be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Lynch at the upcoming WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

