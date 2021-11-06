Karrion Kross was set to debut new character ahead of WWE release

Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was almost presented with a brand new character by the WWE before his release. Several reports suggest that the extremely intense superstar was about be given a brand new persona, after WWE officials decided they weren't fans of his current one. This was before being released by the WWE.

Karrion Kross and his fianceé Scarlett Bordeaux were among the 18 superstars that were relinquished by the WWE yesterday.

The prime motive behind WWE signing the iconic 'Killer Kross' was to create an aura of mystery - which they managed to do while he was in NXT. But the image of the herald went downhill when he was bested by Jeff Hardy on Kross's main roster debut.

Kross was signed in 2020 with the key idea of creating a high value asset for the black and gold brand.

The WWE chairman thought Karrion had a rather underwhelming character

Kross competed and won his last match against Jaxson Ryker on September 27. Various sources report that he was pulled from televised episodes after Vince McMahon expressed disinterest in Kross' character. The chairman of the company opined that his gimmick was not suitable for the WWE.

His entrance and brand new outfit, linked with a couple of losses on the main roster, had destroyed his momentum. The WWE was a firm believer that Kross was not over with the fans and had inititated to change his character.

Karrion Kross had the tenacity and the brilliance to showcase his skills in the squared circle. He was also well received by the fans. Regardless, Karrion's WWE run came to a screeching halt as he was released.

What are your thoughts on a spectacular athlete like Karrion Kross being released from WWE? Share your comments down below.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan