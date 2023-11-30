"The Tribal Killer," "End of Bloodline" - Roman Reigns to finally lose the title to 14-time World Champion, according to WWE Universe

Roman Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might end after the returns that happened over the weekend. However, fans are sure that The Tribal Chief won't be leaving Royal Rumble 2024 with the title when he potentially faces the 14-time World Champion.

In 2022, Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked Randy Orton and Matt Riddle after the duo lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Bloodline. The attack became a part of the storyline where The Viper missed nearly two years of in-ring activity.

In reality, The Apex Predator had a back fusion surgery and it took a while for Orton to completely heal before returning to the squared circle. After The Viper's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, fans want him to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The fans also provided an interesting pitch that it would be more meaningful for Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 from his mentor rather than The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

Wrestling Veteran claims Roman Reigns is still the biggest WWE Superstar

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will go down as one of the most shocking events as two earth-shattering returns (Randy Orton and CM Punk) took place in a matter of minutes in the final hour of the event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter spoke about Roman Reigns and said that he's still the biggest name in the company regarding his absence. Check it out:

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction. (...) They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say," Bill Apter said. [25:42 - 27:36]

Roman Reigns might be defending his title at WWE Royal Rumble before he eventually reaches WrestleMania 40.

