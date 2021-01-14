"The ultimate, I couldn't believe it" - Chris Masters on achieving huge WWE goal (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has discussed the emotion he felt after competing in his first WrestleMania event.

The former WWE Superstar’s first taste of the WrestleMania spotlight came in a dark match Battle Royal at WrestleMania 21. One year later, he teamed with Carlito in a losing effort against The Big Show and Kane on the WrestleMania 22 main show.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Chris Masters said WrestleMania was “the ultimate” for him. He also competed at Survivor Series 2005 and Royal Rumble 2006 in the months leading up to the pay-per-view.

“It was cool and it was WrestleMania, man. As a wrestling fan, it doesn’t really get higher than that… There were a lot of firsts for me: Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania. As a lifelong fan myself, it was just the ultimate, man, I couldn’t believe it. At the same time, I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do. It was what I envisioned myself doing, so I could believe it too.”

Chris Masters’ WrestleMania history

Chris Masters worked for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011

Chris Masters’ tag team match with Carlito against The Big Show and Kane is the only time he competed in a main-show WrestleMania match.

His other three WrestleMania appearances (WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania 26, and WrestleMania 27) were all untelevised Battle Royals.

