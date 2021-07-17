Details on The Ultimate Warrior showing respect to two wrestlers backstage in WCW

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) has recalled how The Ultimate Warrior had words of praise for him and Goldberg backstage before WCW Halloween Havoc 1998.

The main event of the pay-per-view saw Goldberg defeat DDP to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In the penultimate match of the night, Hulk Hogan defeated Warrior in a long-awaited WrestleMania VI rematch.

Speaking on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, DDP said Warrior wanted to meet with him and Goldberg on the day of the show. The WWE legend told the WCW main-eventers that they were the reason why he returned to wrestling after a two-year absence.

“He asked to speak to me and Goldberg,” DDP said. “And we were in some big arena, I can’t remember where it was, so we both hopped on a little golf cart and we drove to where Warrior’s locker room was. When he opened the door, I mean he was the sweetest guy. He gave us both a big hug and he’s like, ‘I’m back because of you two.’ He said, ‘You guys are having so much fun out there.’ He’s like, ‘I had to become a part of it.’ So that was a really cool thing to hear from him.”

The Ultimate Warrior made his name in WWE between 1987 and 1992 before having another short run with the company in 1996. His return to the ring with WCW in 1998 lasted only three matches.

DDP on The Ultimate Warrior's "monster respect" for him

Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior (left); DDP's pink Cadillac (right)

The Ultimate Warrior’s biggest career highlight came at WrestleMania VI when he defeated Hulk Hogan to win the WWE Championship. At the same event, the relatively unknown DDP drove Rhythm & Blues’ pink Cadillac to the ring.

DDP reflected on that moment from 1990 while praising Warrior for showing him “monster respect” in 1998.

“I’m the chauffeur when he headlines with Hulk, and then I’m in the co-main event [at WCW Halloween Havoc],” DDP added. “He showed me monster respect and it was super cool to get that from him.”

The Ultimate Warrior had a reputation as someone who was difficult to deal with backstage. However, DDP clarified that he never had any issues with the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer during their short time together in WCW.

