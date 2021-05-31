Details on The Undertaker advising Hall of Famer to leave WWE in 1993

The Godfather has revealed that The Undertaker advised him to leave WWE in 1993 due to issues in his personal life.

The man behind The Godfather's character, Charles Wright, went through a divorce during his time performing as Papa Shango in WWE in 1993. He also drank alcohol and got into a lot of real-life fights around that period of time.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” show, The Godfather discussed his 30-year friendship with The Undertaker. He said the WWE legend once approached him about his lifestyle and told him he should take a break from the wrestling business.

“It got to a point where I didn’t really care about anything besides doing damage to people,” The Godfather said. “Not wrestlers, but getting drunk and getting in fights. ‘Taker actually came to me and he was like, ‘Hey, bro, you might need to go home.’ And so we let Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] know, and he didn’t just beat me, beat me, beat me, beat me, but they let me slowly go because I was just in a bad, bad place, really bad place, and I was evil and I was mean. ‘Taker would have to babysit me every night because I’m just looking for a fight, looking for a fight.”

From Papa Shango to Kama the Supreme Fighting Machine and beyond, @steveaustinBSR and The Godfather cover a lot of ground in an all-new #BrokenSkullSessions available NOW exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. 🍻🚂 pic.twitter.com/3k6FKRYEv6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 30, 2021

The Godfather said he got away with his behavior outside of the ring because social media was not around during that time. He also clarified that his Papa Shango character's failure to succeed was more his fault than Vince McMahon’s.

The Godfather is still friends with The Undertaker

The Godfather joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

In the 1990s, The Godfather was part of backstage group BSK (Bone Street Krew) in WWE. The group of friends also included Crush, Henry O. Godwinn, Phineas I. Godwinn, Mr. Fuji, Paul Bearer, Rikishi, Savio Vega, The Undertaker, and Yokozuna.

The Godfather added that he is still in touch with many of his former WWE co-workers, including The Undertaker.

“BSK, we’re on a Facebook chat, so we’re always talking to each other there,” he said. “I talk to Ron [Simmons] all the time, talk to ‘Taker, talk to RVD, talk to Val Venis, talk to Teddy Long, talk to John [JBL]. I talk to a lot of guys. People come through Vegas. I don’t have the [strip] club anymore but we try to have dinner and stuff. I keep in contact with a lot of guys, especially through social media. Rikishi…”

The Godfather last appeared on WWE television at Survivor Series 2020 as a special guest for The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony.

