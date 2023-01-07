The Undertaker was not thrilled when former WWE Champion Kurt Angle once kissed him after a match in Japan.

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle are regarded as two of the greatest performers in the history of WWE. Both men have had iconic Hall of Fame runs in WWE and have feuded with each other on multiple occasions.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he once kissed The Deadman following a match and the latter didn't appreciate it one bit. Here's what Angle said:

"I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match. Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh." [H/T WrestlingInc]

You can check out the video below:

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were once arch-rivals in WWE

The Phenom faced Kurt Angle on several occasions during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Their most notable match took place at No Way Out 2006, on the road to WrestleMania 22. That night, the duo had what many consider to be one of the greatest matches in WWE history, with the World Heavyweight title on the line. The match ended with Angle retaining his belt and heading to WrestleMania as still the World Heavyweight Champion.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. He wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Baron Corbin.

As for The Undertaker, he wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 36, burying AJ Styles alive in the process. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 by Vince McMahon himself.

