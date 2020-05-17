The Undertaker and Triple H get brutally honest about their 'trainwreck' match

The Undertaker and Triple H

The Undertaker has described the match between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X at WWE Crown Jewel 2018 as “a total trainwreck”, while Triple H has admitted it “could not have gone any worse”.

WWE is currently airing a five-part series on the WWE Network about the last three years of The Undertaker’s career, beginning with his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns.

At the end of the second episode, a teaser clip for next week’s episode showed The Undertaker, Triple H, and Michelle McCool discussing the tag team match that took place at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker: “We did not deliver... It was a total trainwreck.”

Triple H: “It could not have gone any worse.”

Michelle McCool: “Which means he’s going to have to redeem himself. Here we go. It’s going to be a vicious cycle.”

McCool’s comment is in reference to the scenes that WWE showed in the second episode of the series, which focused on The Undertaker trying to redeem himself against John Cena at WrestleMania 34 following his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker & Kane vs. Shawn Michaels & Triple H

The main event of Crown Jewel saw Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels defeat The Undertaker and Kane in a first-time-ever match between the legendary duos, but it is best remembered for a series of unfortunate moments that happened during the 28-minute encounter.

One of the most memorable moments from the match came towards the end when Kane’s mask inadvertently fell off when Michaels punched him in the head in the corner of the ring.

It is also remembered for Triple H sustaining a serious injury to his pectoral muscle, ruling him out of action in the months leading up to his match against Batista at WrestleMania 35.