The Undertaker has been an ever-present fixture in WWE for the last three decades, but his time in pro wrestling has seemingly come to an end. The Phenom has now stepped aside for the younger stars to take over from him in WWE.

The exit of The Undertaker will leave a huge gap in the company, and although he can never be fully replaced, there are a few stars in WWE that can somewhat fill the gap.

Braun Strowman is one Superstar who has a bright future and The Undertaker believes that the one-time Universal Champion is the future of the company. Strowman, in a recent interview with TV Insider, revealed The Deadman's message to him and Roman Reigns after a match that the trio had.

Braun Strowman reveals what The Undertaker told him and Roman Reigns after a match

Braun Strowman said that The Undertaker spoke to him and Roman Reigns after a match at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The Monster Among Men said that The Undertaker told the two current Superstars that it was their time to shine.

"One of the big behind-the-scenes stories with me and Taker was him, Roman Reigns and myself were in the main event of a live event at Madison Square Garden. It was unbelievable being out there with The Deadman in the most famous arena in the world. We get done with the match and he is talking with me and Roman. He goes, 'It’s yours now boys. Enjoy it.' Just hear those words and having him look me in the eye and shake my hand is, words can’t describe it."

The match that Strowman is referring to happened in July 2018 when The Undertaker teamed with Strowman and Reigns to face the trio of Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin.

The Undertaker has had a handful of matches since then with his last match coming at this year's WrestleMania when he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. 'Taker will be celebrating his 30 years in WWE at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view as he brings his career to an end.