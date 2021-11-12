The Undertaker shares his thoughts on Michelle McCool's wrestling career

The Undertaker believes Michelle McCool is one of the most underappreciated talents in WWE history. He noted that her efforts had a significant impact on the current women's division.

The couple attended the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos as a tribute to the United States Military. However, The Undertaker was seemingly upset that his wife didn't get the recognition he received.

When asked about the possible reason for such a predicament, he stated that McCool never wanted his assist and showed incredible prowess in WWE.

“You know what, I can get on a rant there. I think she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE superstars for what she did while she was there and the ground work she fought for, right, to where the women are now. The women are pretty much on the same level now as the men, they’ve headlined WrestleMania. She was one, when she was active with the WWE, was never satisfied with the role that the women were given. She fought. She went back and forth. And to her credit, never asked me once, never asked me once will you go talk to Vince [McMahon] or will you do this. She always wanted to do it herself," The Deadman added.

The icon further revealed that her efforts have sizeable empathy and sincerity behind them. He was thankful to the ones who appreciated her:

“And I just wish people really understood how much she fought for the women and the opportunities to do the things the women are doing now. … To her credit, she did get — there was a lot of love. Obviously, there wasn’t the big fanfare, but there was a lot of people [in the stadium] that recognized her and were very kind to her. That’s always well appreciated," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool got married in 2012

After several years of dating, The Undertaker and McCool got married in 2010. They welcomed their daughter two years later.

Apart from being the spouse of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool had her noteworthy achievements in the WWE.

McCool was a contestant in the 2004 Diva search and debuted on the main roster two years later. In 2008, she defeated Natalya to become the first-ever Divas Champion.

Her legacy was further set in stone when she defeated Melina at The Bash in 2009 to become the first female star to hold the Divas and Women's Championship simultaneously. She left WWE in 2011.

