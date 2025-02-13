The Undertaker breaks silence on John Cena, CM Punk, & Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has finally revealed his pick for Cody Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Deadman's choices were between CM Punk and John Cena.

The American Nightmare's challenger for The Showcase of the Immortals will be determined after one WWE Superstar wins the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. As of this date, Cena, Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul are the only confirmed competitors for the six-man steel-structured match.

On the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray asked The Undertaker to share his two cents on whether Cody Rhodes should lock horns with The Franchise Player or The Second City Saint. The legend stated that a showdown between The American Nightmare and CM Punk at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All could offer a more edgy dynamic compared to a babyface-babyface encounter with John Cena.

Trending

The Phenom also indicated that Cody Rhodes' match-up with The Voice of The Voiceless might be more beneficial for WWE from a business standpoint:

"I think there's potential for more edge with [CM] Punk and Cody [Rhodes], other than more so than a traditional babyface-babyface [match between John Cena and Cody]," The Undertaker said. "I'm thinking business-wise, I think Punk might be the call," he added. [From 10:39 to 11:44]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley comments on who should face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

Bubba Ray Dudley recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani. During the conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on who should be The American Nightmare's opponent for The Showcase of The Immortals.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Bully Ray mentioned that, from a business point of view, John Cena facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 makes sense:

"[From a business point of view] John Cena [should win Elimination Chamber & face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41] - because John Cena is known all over the world. On a scale of 1 to 10, if people know CM Punk, like, let's say an 8 or a 9, they know John Cena's name as a 10. Cena is known all over the world, whether it's because of movies, because of wrestling, because of make a wish, everything that he has done," Ray said.

Check out the interview below:

Fans will have to wait and see whether it will be Cena, Punk, or some other superstar who wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match and challenges The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Please credit the Busted Open After Dark podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback