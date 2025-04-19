The Undertaker breaks down in tears

The Undertaker was present tonight at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. In a shocking moment, the star broke down in tears, breaking any character he had preserved from his time as The Undertaker.

He was there to induct his wife, Michelle McCool, but during the promo before that, as he was introducing his wife, he got visibly emotional and seemed to give up any chance of maintaining his character as he introduced his wife, giving her credit for doing so much for himself as well as for the women in WWE.

"She picked me up when I could not get off the mat. She made me a better man, a better father, a better person. Michelle stepped away from the WWE at the top of her game to be something even more important to her - a mother. But even in her time away, her fingerprints are all over the women's division today."

The star talked about his wife further, and his voice cracked, with tears showing up in his eyes. It was a moment that no WWE fan thought they'd see, with the legendary star breaking down and the cameras cut away as he collected himself in a big pause.

"So, tonight, I get to do something that I've wanted to do for a very long time. Babe, you're more than a Hall of Famer. You're a legend, you're my best friend, and you are without question, the toughest, the classiest, fearless woman I have ever known."

The Undertaker remains a legend in WWE.

