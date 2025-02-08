The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley scold rookie in new WWE LFG video

The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley will feature in the upcoming WWE LFG reality television series. In a new video promoting the show, the legendary wrestlers reprimanded contestant BJ Ray after he used his promo time to call out Bubba Ray.

The clip began with BJ Ray offering to shake Bubba Ray's hand. The WWE Hall of Famer refused, saying the rookie had to "earn the right" to shake his hand. Later in the video, BJ Ray said he would not "sit here like one of these little soy boys" and allow Bubba Ray to "completely disrespect" him.

As fellow mentors Booker T, Mickie James, and The Undertaker watched on, Bubba Ray hit back by questioning BJ Ray's attitude:

Trending

"That was really good. I'm talking, you're not. As if you had like some kind of legit issue with me. You see, not only am I a successful professional wrestler, I'm a professional psychologist and poker player. This is not a high horse. I'm in two Hall of Fames and I have more championships than you have shower time. I'm glad that what you think is going to work for you, you're doing, so maybe you wanna think about the attitude moving forward during this show." [0:58 – 1:32]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

BJ Ray brushed off Bubba Ray's advice by saying he would "chew on it." Booker T then called for the next contestant to cut their promo before The Undertaker interrupted:

"No, wait a minute. Hold on, bud. Get back in here." [1:41 – 1:46]

The two-minute teaser video ended before viewers could find out what happened next.

What is WWE LFG?

On February 16, WWE LFG will debut on the American television network A&E. The series stands for WWE Legends and Future Greats, and gives fans an insight into rookie wrestlers' tough training process.

NXT head booker Shawn Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also appear in the seven-episode series.

WWE LFG is the latest WWE-themed production in the company's partnership with A&E. Immediately following the show's premiere, A&E will also air new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE's Greatest Moments.

What would you like to see on WWE LFG? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback