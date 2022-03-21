"He's very intimidating" – Former WWE Tag Team Champion on their interactions with The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil reflected on his initial backstage run-ins with The Undertaker at the start of his WWE career.

Given his 30 plus year career, The Deadman has earned the respect of everyone both in and out of WWE, including Titus O'Neil.

During a recent appearance on the radio show Beckles and Recher, Titus spoke of how intimidated he was of 'Taker when they first met:

“First coming in, it was scary. I mean, he’s very intimidating. But once you get to know him, you realize he truly loves this business and wants it to continue to thrive. He’s just one of those guys, I didn’t bust my tail all these years to just come and not take it seriously. But you look at how big he is and the stuff that he did. He’s 6’8, 6’7. He’s probably close to 3oo lbs. I mean, he’s just diving over the rope, you know, head first, almost killing himself a couple of times.” (H/T - EWrestling News)

The Undertaker, like many other WWE stars, always puts on the best show possible for fans.

The Undertaker will soon be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

In a long-overdue move, we'll see The Demon of Death Valley finally become immortalized as a WWE Hall of Famer on April 1, 2022.

Despite always seeming to return for one more match, it appears now that The Undertaker's in-ring career has come to an end.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will induct the Phenom into the Hall of Fame. Vince's induction of The Phenom will cap off a 35 plus year friendship and professional relationship the two men have shared.

