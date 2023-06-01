The Undertaker comments on "the amount of hate" he received from WWE fans post-retirement

The Undertaker's Hall of Fame career in WWE was the best thing since sliced bread for Vince McMahon's ambitious pro-wrestling business.

The Deadman gimmick could have easily failed, but the legendary superstar maintained character throughout his 30-year-long run with the global juggernaut promotion. He remains one of the greatest of all time, according to a large section of the fans.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News to promote his upcoming appearance in the United Kingdom, The Undertaker touched upon how he received a ton of hate since he retired. Many fans felt betrayed that the iconic star was no longer in character.

The Phenom nowadays tours for his show "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW," sharing anecdotes from his WWE career:

"It's so funny the amount of hate that I've got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things. The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I'm like "me!?, me!? I was the last one. I was the last one, I'm the guy you're gonna take you're heat out on?"

The Undertaker further revealed that he decided to lift the curtain on his career because he wanted to remain in the industry he loved and gave all his life to.

The Undertaker finally called it a career after competing one last time at WrestleMania in 2020, the show he helped become the extravaganza it is today. The Deadman wrestled AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, his last contest to date.

The WWE Hall of Famer details why he lifted the curtain on his career

The Undertaker revealed that after his Hall of Fame speech, he realized there was another way he could connect with the WWE Universe following his retirement:

"Because I had two options, if I want to stay involved in the industry, I've got to evolve, what does that Undertaker character bring if you don't get into the ring? Either I completely remove myself and let the legacy of the character move on, or I have 30 plus years of life experience, stories, funny stories, sad stories, insight on things that had happened to me through the years, and I wasn't really ready to be done with the business."

The Undertaker last appeared on WWE TV earlier this year when he returned to his "American Badass" persona for an in-ring promo segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. You can read more about the latter, fondly remembering the moment and his three-year association with The Phenom's former manager here.

