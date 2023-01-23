The Undertaker has commented on his upcoming return to WWE on the 30th anniversary of RAW. He is scheduled to appear on the show alongside other legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels.

The Deadman has had many memorable matches and moments on the red brand since the show's inception in 1991. His last match on RAW took place on April 22, 2013, when he teamed up with Kane and Daniel Bryan to take on The Shield in a six-man tag team match.

The Undertaker recently took to Twitter to open up about his return and reflected on competing in the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 1993. He added that he can't wait to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show.

"From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades! Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw! #RawisXXX," he wrote.

The Undertaker will reportedly be involved in a segment with LA Knight at WWE RAW XXX

At the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, SmackDown Superstar LA Knight will collide with former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match. This will be the latter's first televised match since he returned to WWE at Extreme Rules several months ago.

According to Xero News, The Undertaker will be involved in a segment with LA Knight on RAW XXX this Monday night.

The Deadman has shared the ring with The Eater of Worlds before, so it'll be interesting to see what transpires at RAW XXX.

There will be two title matches on the show, as The Usos will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day while Bobby Lashley will face Austin Theory for the US Title.

