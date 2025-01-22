The Undertaker comments on WWE's backstage atmosphere under Triple H's leadership

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared his perspective on the backstage culture under Triple H's regime. The legend offered these insights following his latest appearance on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman praised The Game for transforming WWE's backstage culture. He noted a more relaxed atmosphere, with performers now comfortably engaging in activities like filming TikToks.

The former World Heavyweight Champion attributed this change to the trust that Triple H and Nick Khan have placed in the talent to perform their duties effectively:

"It’s so chill backstage now… You’ve got people in corners shooting TikToks. I think it’s a testament to the trust Triple H and Nick Khan have in everyone to do their jobs," he said.

Trending

The Undertaker compared this with the previous environment under Vince McMahon's regime, where stress from management permeated throughout the locker room. He emphasized the positive energy that WWE's Chief Content Officer exudes, which has significantly improved the overall morale within the company:

"Back in the day, if the boss was stressed, everyone else was stressed. Now, there’s a trust in the system that makes a difference... Triple H puts out so much positive energy, and it resonates with the whole team. It’s a completely different atmosphere," he added. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

Watch the full episode below:

What did The Undertaker's appearance on WWE RAW's Netflix debut feature?

On the January 6, 2025, episode of the red brand, The Phenom made a shocking return. The Hall of Famer appeared following Rhea Ripley's victory over Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Appearing in his Big Evil persona, The Undertaker rode his motorcycle around the ring, exchanged a fist bump with Mami, and struck his iconic pose alongside the rising star.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if 'Taker will make more television appearances anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback