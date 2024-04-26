The Undertaker is completely sold on 27-year-old WWE star: "My goodness! You haven't had that kind of heel in so long"

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up about his honest opinion about a Judgment Day member and a current champion.

Judgment Day is a heel stable consisting of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. At the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event, The Archer of Infamy won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre, while The Eradicator successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship.

Following the event, Ripley was attacked by a returning Liv Morgan, which resulted in her suffering an injury. The Eradicator is currently out of action, and her vacated title was won by Becky Lynch following a Battle Royal on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom heaped praise on R-Truth's on-screen character as he mentioned how entertaining the latter is. He also spoke highly of Dominik, and claimed that he is one of the greatest heels in the company.

"How about R-Truth, how entertaining is he? They need like an R-Truth variety show. Especially you know with Judgment Day, this complete oddity that gets intertwined in their story that just makes them so frustrated. It's so good and Dominik, my goodness! You haven't had that kind of heel in so long right? That just carries that kind of heat with him."

When asked if he would like to be involved in an angle with the Judgment Day, The Undertaker replied that the stable doesn't need anyone as old as him.

"I think Edge found out that they didn't need, they weren't too responsive to an old timer. And I'm older than he is. They're always like one incident away from just blowing completely up."

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker heaped praise on Rhea Ripley

After praising Mysterio and R-Truth, The Phenom went on to speak highly of Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

While speaking during his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker mentioned how The Eradicator has been reaching heights all by herself. He further added that Ripley is already aware of how good she is going to be in the near future.

The Deadman said:

"She's [Rhea Ripley] really coming into her own! She's obviously had a nice year, but I think she's only scratched the surface of how good she's going to be."

It will be quite exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Judgment Day in the near future.