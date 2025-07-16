The Undertaker confirms WWE return; sends a warning to current champion

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 16, 2025 02:40 GMT
Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)
The Undertaker announced on social media that he will return to WWE next week on NXT. He sent a warning to Trick Williams after what the latter did on TV.

The Deadman is a mentor on WWE LFG. On the latest episode of NXT, his team (Shiloh Hill, Dani Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, and Drake Morreaux) was backstage on the show. They were confronted by Trick Williams, who competed in a six-man tag team match against DarkState. He asked them if they didn't see what had just happened, and told them that they thought they could do whatever they wanted since they were on A&E.

He then told them to get the hell out of the way when he told them to move. He dared one of them to step up, and Drake Morreaux tried to, but Shiloh Hill held him back. Trick Williams told Morreaux to ask The Undertaker if it was a good idea to step into the TNA World Champion's path or not, and then told him that he was wasting his time before walking away.

Shiloh Hill then received a call from The Phenom. The WWE Hall of Famer sent out a tweet on X, informing Trick that he'll see him next week.

"Trick Williams, you disrespect my #WWELFG team...you disrespect me! I’ll be in H-Town next week. With or without the TNA Title...you might want to stay out my yard!" The Undertaker wrote.
Trick Williams will defend his TNA Championship in a Triple Threat match this Sunday at Slammiversary. It'll be interesting to see what happens next week on NXT.

Edited by Israel Lutete
