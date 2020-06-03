The Undertaker contemplating coming back for WrestleMania

Will we see The Undertaker again?

The Undertaker needs no introduction to the world of WWE. He is one of the most respected Superstars in the industry and is adored by the WWE Universe. Fans line up just to watch The Deadman make an appearance in a WWE ring.

The Undertaker is more famously known for his unbeaten WrestleMania streak that was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Since then, The Undertaker has made sporadic appearances but has never missed an edition of The Show of Shows barring WrestleMania 35.

The Undertaker on his uncertain future in the WWE

In an interview, when asked about his future in the WWE and whether he will wrestle anymore, The Undertaker had the following to say,

"I feel like I’ve got a match (left) that is befitting what I feel like that the legacy of The Undertaker deserves. “But the hard part is, if I grade myself, I grade myself on where I was physically in the early 2000s. I don’t grade myself on the curve of it being 2020 and being 55 years old. The expectations of what I have for myself, with the limitations that I have physically, it really is a delicate balance. You’ve got to take a really good look (and ask yourself), OK, is this the match that you’re looking for, is it in the realm of possibility and do I risk long-term damage?… I have young kids still. Do you run the risk of jeopardizing your long-term health? All this is kind of what’s going on in my head during this docuseries. What I’m looking for and trying to achieve. Trying to come to grips with leaving that aspect of the business.”

It is a delight to watch The Phenom perform in the WWE. Every year, rumors surface about whether The Undertaker will retire. It looked like he had hung up his boots after Roman Reigns defeated him at WrestleMania 33, but he kept returning to the ring.

This year's WrestleMania was no different, as we saw The Undertaker go head to head with 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match.