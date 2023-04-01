"The Undertaker should have been criminally charged" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on injuries suffered earlier in his career 

JBL has had his fair share of in-ring injuries with WWE over the years. But it looks like one stands out much more than the others.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered several injuries following his SummerSlam match back in 2004 when he was assaulted by The Undertaker and choke-slammed onto his own limo. JBL was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and later appeared with a neck brace, still wearing his trademark cowboy hat.

A fan reminded JBL of the incident on Twitter earlier today, and The Wrestling God appears to still hold a grudge for the way The Deadman manhandled him almost two decades ago.

"The Undertaker should have been criminally charged for this," JBL wrote as a response to the throwback image.

Bradshaw won the match against The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2004. But The Deadman evened the score after the bout. 'Taker choke-slammed JBL through his own limo on the ramp, causing him extensive "injuries."

The Undertaker hasn't wrestled a match for WWE since WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker is one of the most famous wrestlers in the world, but the former World Champion hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring in almost three years. Following his win over AJ Styles in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Deadman made the decision to hang up his wrestling boots for good.

The Undertaker has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame and signed a 15-year contract with the company, which allows him to remain an employee without physically being part of the show.

The Undertaker still tours with WWE and hosts his 1 deadMAN SHOW before some of the big PLEs. The Phenom shares some iconic tales from his lengthy career in his own words.

Do you remember Undertaker vs. JBL from SummerSlam 2004? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes