The Undertaker criticizes Braun Strowman for disregarding character on social media

The Undertaker is among the most respected wrestling stars of all time due to his sheer commitment to his character throughout his tenure in the WWE. The Deadman has made sure to give all of himself to protecting the sanctity of his character and expects almost the same level of performance from the current stars.

However, social media has changed how today's stars operate and showcase their lives to their fans apart from the wrestling aspect. But social media is also a way for wrestlers to play and build up their gimmicks for the fans to gravitate to online. Still, it seems that The Undertaker has taken an issue with Braun Strowman neglecting his performative duties for his character in the WWE.

The Phenom sat down with former WWE star Maven on the Six Feet Under podcast and spoke on the difficulty of living your character in these times, especially with social media. During the conversation, the Hall of Famer would single out The Monster Among Men as an example of how wrestlers do not embrace their character on social media anymore.

"I’ve talked like to Braun [Strowman] several times like, 'Here you are The Monster Amongst Men,' and then you look on your social media and you’ve got daisy duke shorts on, bunny ears, and you’re hopping around. I love, Braun, I, but you can’t sometimes," The Undertaker said. [From 35:50 to 36:06]

The Undertaker responds to claims that he assaulted a former WWE star because he was gay

The Undertaker has shot back at controversial allegations regarding him assaulting a former WWE star, Chris Kanyon.

Chris Kanyon wrestled in the WWE for the 2001-2004 period and was a severely underrated performer. Kanyon was also known as one of the very first openly gay wrestlers as well. He and The Phenom would cross paths in two matches back in 2001.

There has been a deeply controversial story about The Undertaker going out of his way to attack Chris Kanyon with a steel chair because he was gay. The WWE Hall of Famer would defend himself about the use of steel chairs on the Six Feet Under podcast and come out to say he didn't even know Kanyon was gay until years later:

"I’ve been accused of smashing Kanyon with a chair because he was gay. I didn’t even know he was gay. I didn’t even know until years later. I couldn't care less [that Kanyon was gay] but there's people out there that have created that rumor, 'Oh, Undertaker smashed him.' Undertaker swung a chair the way Undertaker swung a chair. If I swung a chair at somebody, the way I swung it, I'd expect the same one back."

Maven would also defend The Undertaker as being one of the safest wrestlers to work with inside the ring. However, people are mostly hesitant to speak on the use of steel chairs allowed back in the day.

