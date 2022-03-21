"A group of like-minded guys that hung out together" - The Undertaker details how the famous WWE stable began

WWE legend The Undertaker recently detailed the origin story of the famous backstage stable, Bone Street Krew.

BSK or Bone Street Krew was a backstage group of wrestlers in WWF, founded by Yokozuna and The Undertaker. The group was made up of stars who shared similar interests. Several wrestlers, including The Phenom, even had the letters "BSK" tattooed on themselves.

Reflecting upon his time with Yokozuna on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, The Reaper revealed that the group came into existence as he and a bunch of other stars used to play dominoes and cards together.

"That's the origin of the famous BSK. It was the dominoes and a group of like-minded guys that hung out together. It would be funny because if I wanted cards before we went out and worked, it was going to be a long night for me. Yoko could impose his will when he wanted to. So, he might sit on that Banzai drop a little longer than normal if I take a few bucks off of him while we were playing cards,"- The Deadman added. [8:28 to 9:05]

The Undertaker and Yokozuna had an incredible rivalry in WWE

While the two may have been the closest friends behind the screen, The Deadman and Yokozuna were each other's fiercest rivals in WWE.

The feud between the two started at the WWE Survivor Series in 1993, where the Undertaker was part of Team All-Americans while Yokozuna captained Team Foreign Fanatics. The two were even responsible for eliminating each other via a count-out from the 4-on-4 Survivor Series match

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE The build up for The Undertaker vs Yokozuna in a Casket Match for the WWF Championship at Royal Rumble 1994. The build up for The Undertaker vs Yokozuna in a Casket Match for the WWF Championship at Royal Rumble 1994. https://t.co/N8jcqj54VV

The duo faced off at Royal Rumble 1994 which saw Yokozuna's manager Mr Fuji call out Team Foreign Fanatics. The group pushed the Last Outlaw into the casket, giving Yokozuna the win. After that, The Undertaker took a hiatus only to return and defeat Yokozuna in another Casket match at Survivor Series 1994.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Out of Character podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh