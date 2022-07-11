The Undertaker discloses who first told him about his WrestleMania streak

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a historic unbeaten streak at WrestleMania for 21 years.

'Taker has been a prominent part of The Show of Shows. He competed in his first WrestleMania match in 1991 against Jimmy Snuka. His streak ended at the 30th edition of 'Mania at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Three years later, he retired from in-ring action following his match against Roman Reigns. At 'Mania 36, The Undertaker came out of retirement to face AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, where he donned his vintage American Bada** gimmick.

In a recent interaction with Peter Rosenberg on A&E Biography: WWE Legends, The Phenom recalled how the realization of his wins at The Show of Shows didn't hit him until Michael Hayes pointed it out:

"I didn't realize, it was WrestleMania against Flair actually in Toronto that I think it was Michael Hayes that figured it out that I had not, I hadn't lost. And that's the first time that I acknowledged it is at the end of that route. I'm on the apron and I throw up all the fingers. And from that point on, it really kind of got the gas thrown on it and every year it just continued to get bigger and bigger and bigger. Yeah, but it's amazing looking back from Wrestlemania Seven, which was my first WrestleMania I mean, to where it ended up." (24:00 to 24:46)

He added that WrestleMania seemed like 'just another show' but gradually transformed into a mega event:

"It was like another show really, I mean, it was big, but it was just, it was another show and that was just the way we did things and then it morphed into this incredible juggernaut of the whole weekend of fan fest and the meet and greets and all of that stuff. The evolution of WrestleMania has really been incredible." (24:55 to 25:21)

Check out the interview below:

The Undertaker was initially unaware of Paul Bearer being his manager

The Phenom's dark, distinctive style caught the attention of fans worldwide. He was associated with WCW before signing with WWE. During that time, his manager, Paul Bearer (aka Percy Pringle), accompanied him to his matches, holding an urn.

In the same interview with Peter Rosenberg on A&E Biography: WWE Legends, The Undertaker hilariously recalled how he came to know about Bearer being his manager. 'Taker stated that while he was making his way to the ring, he turned around to find Bearer by his side, who then informed him that he'd be his manager.

The Undertaker took his place in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He has been an influential superstar spanning three decades. While he officially retired from in-ring action, he made sporadic appearances at varied WWE televised events.

