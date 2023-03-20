The Undertaker discloses what his relationship with Brock Lesnar is like behind the scenes 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has opened up about his real-life relationship with Brock Lesnar.

The two stars were always portrayed as rivals on TV, and no one could forget The Beast Incarnate ending The Phenom's 21-0 winning streak at WrestleMania 30. They had two more singles matches against each other in 2015, with the final one taking place inside Hell in a Cell. Although they were arch-nemeses, things were much different behind-the-scenes.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, The Undertaker shared that he has always been close with Brock Lesnar. He mentioned that when The Beast considered making the jump to American football during his initial run, he encouraged the latter to pursue his dreams.

"Brock and I have always been close. When he came up the first time, I can't tell you numerous occasions where we sat down and we talked about things. He ran by me earlier on when he was thinking about leaving. When he wanted to go play football or he wanted to do something else, I gave him my perspective on it. And where everyone else was telling him you're making a mistake or you shouldn't do this, I told him the opposite, like 'dude if you don't do it now, you're gonna look back one day and you're gonna have that regret," said Undertaker. [7:04 - 7:49]

The Undertaker believes Brock Lesnar doesn't get enough credit for his business mind

The Beast Incarnate was a major star in WWE during his initial tenure, and when he returned several years later, he remained in the top position.

The Undertaker referred to Brock Lesnar as a special talent and believes that the former Universal Champion deserves more credit for his business acumen.

"Brock's a special talent, everybody knows the talent that Brock has. WWE was always going to be there for him... And then when he came back, his career picked up right where he left off. But I think the world of Brock, and I don't think he gets enough credit for his business acumen and his knowledge of the business," he said. [7:41-8:20]

Brock Lesnar is currently set to collide with Omos at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Deadman had his last bout in 2020 against AJ Styles in what was dubbed a Boneyard match.

Do you think The Nigerian Giant will defeat The Beast Incarnate? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside The Ropes and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes