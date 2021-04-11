"Detox from wrestling" - The Undertaker discusses his future after WWE retirement

WWE legend The Undertaker says he is trying to “detox from wrestling” after his 34-year in-ring career ended in 2020.

The 56-year-old competed in the final match of his WWE career against AJ Styles at last year’s WrestleMania 36 event. In November 2020, WWE held a retirement ceremony for the iconic superstar at WWE Survivor Series.

Speaking to ESPN’s Arda Ocal ahead of WrestleMania 37, The Undertaker said he is having fun figuring out what he wants to do next.

“I’m just enjoying the fruits of a 34-year career and trying to, I don’t know if this is the right word, but kind of detox from wrestling a little bit because it’s been my life. It’s consumed my life for many years. All my whole thought process is about, ‘What is Undertaker going to do? What is Undertaker going to do next?’ So, it’s kind of interesting and fun trying to figure out what Mark Calaway does.”

Prior to WrestleMania 37, The Undertaker only missed WrestleMania three times in his 30-year WWE career. He did not compete at WrestleMania X and WrestleMania 2000 due to injuries. Two years ago, he appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 35 but not on the pay-per-view itself.

The Undertaker is considering his options

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

Regarding his next move outside of wrestling, The Undertaker said he does not plan to release a book. The WWE icon joked that he could tarnish his reputation with his mother if she reads some of his stories. He is also unsure if he wants to “make a dollar” by telling stories about people he has shared his life with.

The Undertaker has been asked in many interviews over the last year if he would ever start a podcast. He confirmed he is “considering everything” and open to new opportunities.

One of The Undertaker’s greatest rivals, Shawn Michaels, now works as a coach in NXT and NXT UK. Like Michaels, The Deadman also wants to help WWE's future superstars at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

