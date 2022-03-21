"One of the most emphatic Tombstones of all time" - The Undertaker names his favorite competitor to hit the Tombstone Piledriver

The Undertaker recently revealed that Shawn Michaels was his favorite competitor to hit the Tombstone Piledriver on.

The Phenom and The Heartbreak Kid put on a series of matches at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26 that will go down in history as some of the best ever. The Undertaker was able to defeat The Showstopper on both occasions.

The former WWE Champion was on the Out of Character podcast this week. When asked about his favorite person to hit the Tombstone on, he mentioned that Shawn Michaels did a great job of selling the maneuver. Taker recalled a spot at WrestleMania where he hit the most emphatic Tombstone on Michaels.

Here's what Taker had to say about Michaels:

"I'm probably going to go with Shawn Michaels. He probably received one of the most emphatic Tombstones of all time. I don't know if it was 25 or 26, but he had kicked out of one, and I caught him again and another one. We went airborne instead of just dropping him on my knees. Shawn was just so good, he really was. Obviously one of the all-time greats in the ring. I think Shawn Michaels was one of those guys that could have had a five-star match with a broomstick. He's just so good. He was always money. He's probably my favorite guy to Tombstone. I think that's because he was involved in some of my favorite matches." (from 28:42 onwards)

The Undertaker retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26

WrestleMania 26 was built around Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker going up against one another following their instant classic the year before. The Heartbreak Kid believed that he had come close to breaking the streak and could do it if the two legends met once again in a WWE ring.

Shawn Michaels even put his career on the line, making the match one of the biggest in WrestleMania history -Streak vs. Career. Mr. WrestleMania, however, succumbed to the Phenom once again after taking three Tombstone Piledrivers, calling the curtains on his illustrious career.

