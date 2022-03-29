"I'm going to be a nervous wreck out there" - The Undertaker on his emotions ahead of WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker has commented on his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, saying that he could struggle to get a sentence out onstage.

This year's Hall of Fame is set to be special as The Undertaker, arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, has been chosen to join the prestigious class. It will be rather more special because the WWE Universe will get to see the human side of the Phenom that has been seldom connected with his on-screen character.

In conversation with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, The Deadman gave us a spoiler that he is going to be extremely nervous on stage during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"I'm going to be as honest as I can, I'm going to be a nervous wreck out there because I can share stories of things that have happened from Mark Calaway's perspective, but actually, to share the things that I'm feeling, that's going to be a first for me. That's really going to be new. I can tell stories of things that me and Godfather did years ago and laugh about it."

The WrestleMania sensation also stated that he would be full of emotions on the night and is not sure if he will be able to put together his words:

"There are a few stories, some that we could actually say in public. But when you pull the curtain back and you start unravelling the emotions that come with it, it's going to be a very interesting night for sure. I don't know how well I'm going to do. When I first started doing this media over the last year or so, I got all the hate from like, 'Well, there goes my childhood. There goes my childhood.' Well, what happens when The Undertaker is a babbling, blubbering mess onstage and can't get a sentence out? You know, that'll put the nail in the casket, for sure."

The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon

The Phenom will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The announcement of The Undertaker's induction has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Already hailed by many as the greatest Hall of Fame ceremony ever, this year's event will be even more special as Vince McMahon will be onstage for the second time in history to induct a superstar.

The last time the boss inducted a superstar was in 2009, and it was his on-screen nemesis Stone Cold Steve Austin.

