"I think I have a lot to offer" - The Undertaker outlines an exciting WWE role he wants going forward

The Undertaker may have competed in a WWE ring for the last time, but Mark Calaway has clear intentions to continue contributing to the company in the future.

It's no secret that The Undertaker's influence rubbed off on millions of WWE fans worldwide throughout his career. He has also acted as a significant source of inspiration for different generations of wrestlers rising through the ranks, whether in WWE or elsewhere.

Speaking to Victory of Injury on Friday, Mark Calaway outlined his intentions to continue helping WWE's upcoming talent. Calaway explained that he's currently working on different "projects" with the company but would love to get more involved in mentoring future stars.

“[WWE and I] are working on some projects to do different things, obviously outside of the ring. I'd like to be in a position where I can be a little more hands-on with the young talent and mentor a little. I think I have a lot to offer and I've always enjoyed talking Xs and Os. I've talked a lot with Triple H about getting down to Orlando and working with guys. I still have the passion. I know my days are done making the slow walk, but I still have a passion and love the business and want to see the business continue to grow.” (h/t Fightful)

The Undertaker officially retired at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Thirty years on from his legendary debut, The Undertaker hung up his hat, boots, and coat at last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The Undertaker made a brief speech in the ring after several familiar friends and foes from his long career had come to the ring to celebrate the moment with him at the end of the show.

His final match in WWE was a memorable one. 'Taker squared off against one of the best wrestlers to ever do it - AJ Styles - in a cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

After a brutal bout between two icons of the sport, The Undertaker claimed victory by burying Styles alive and riding off into the night on his motorbike.

Do you think The Undertaker would make a good mentor or even coach in the WWE Performance Center? Let us know in the comments section down below.