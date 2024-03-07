The Undertaker explains what made Kane and 58-year-old wrestling legend different from his other opponents in WWE

The Undertaker has commented on what made Kane and Mick Foley stand out as the two superstars he could go out and have a crazy or violent match against.

The Phenom and The Big Red Machine have shared the ring with each other numerous times during their careers. They've collided in various gimmick bouts, including No DQ, Casket, Buried Alive, and Hell in a Cell. The Hall of Famers even clashed in the first-ever Inferno Match. Mick Foley is one of the very few stars who has faced The Brothers of Destruction in a few of these contests.

On the latest edition of the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker explained why it made more sense for him to face Kane and Mankind in the abovementioned gimmick matches compared to other stars.

"Those two stand out. It made sense that you would have an Inferno match because he [Kane] was burned up as a child, so all those crazy matches all had [a reason to take place]. With Mick and Mankind, my image and my understanding of it is like, 'I will do this to myself just so that I can do this to you.' That was Mick's mentality, right? That was the story he was telling. 'I'm gonna endure this much pain, which is going to be monumental pain, just to inflict a little bit of pain on you,'" he said.

How many times have Kane and The Undertaker locked horns in WWE?

The Deadman and The Devil's Favorite Demon wrestled each other even before the Kane character was created. Since the latter became the masked powerhouse in 1997, The Brothers of Destruction have faced each other 15 times in televised singles matches in WWE.

The duo's first one-on-one match took place at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, which The Undertaker won.

Their last singles bout took place at Bragging Rights 2010, where Kane defeated his half-brother in a Buried Alive Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Of those 15 matches, seven were won by The Phenom, four by Kane, and the rest ended via no contest.

