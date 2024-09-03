The Undertaker explains why he went off-script and attacked former WWE star

The Undertaker and Kane formed one of the most dominant WWE duos of their generation when they teamed up as The Brothers of Destruction. The Deadman recently revealed the full story behind an unscripted moment that occurred during a match against The Big Show, Funaki, and Taka Michinoku.

On the April 12, 2001, episode of SmackDown, The Undertaker instructed Kane to hit Funaki with a Last Ride. The Big Red Machine attempted his tag team partner's finisher but lifted his opponent too high and sent him backward over his head.

The latest episode of Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway revolved around The Brothers of Destruction. The Undertaker joked that he had no choice but to hit Michinoku with an unplanned Last Ride to show Kane how to perform the move:

"When Kane took his guy [Funaki] and pulled him up, he went up over his head and went out the back door. Went right over the top of him. And it turned off the cuff into an ad lib of me chastizing Kane for not being able to do the Last Ride, so it's big brother telling little brother how to do this particular move, and it turned out to be a funny segment." [38:13 – 38:42]

On the second attempt, Kane successfully hit a Last Ride on Funaki before pinning him to secure the win.

How WWE fans reacted to Kane and The Undertaker's Last Rides

The WWE fans in attendance were surprised to see Funaki land front-first over Kane's head instead of back-first in front of him. Moments later, the crowd cheered The Undertaker's Last Ride on Taka Michinoku before giving a similar reaction when Kane hit the same move on Funaki.

The Undertaker enjoyed hearing the crowd's response, especially as he and Kane improvised the second and third Last Ride spots:

"It was bad for those guys that we're in the ring with because they had to take several Last Rides. 'I gotta show you again.' They're like, 'No, no, no, no!' Like, 'Sorry, guys.' And everybody was just eating it up in the crowd, so that was a lot of fun, but it just turned into something really spontaneous." [38:42 – 39:03]

The Phenom also opened up about the backstage atmosphere after The Brothers of Destruction's disappointing Crown Jewel 2018 match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

