The Undertaker explains why he went off-script and attacked WWE legend

The Undertaker recently opened up about the time Terry Funk's shoes flew off after he received a Chokeslam at WWE King of the Ring 1998.

The memorable incident occurred during The Undertaker's Hell in a Cell match with Mankind (aka Mick Foley). Funk entered the steel structure to attend to Foley after he fell through the cell in an unplanned moment.

In an interview with Complex, The Undertaker confirmed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk:

"It's just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone was really concerned for Mankind going through there [the cell]. He was inches away from probably not getting up from that, so that's why that all just happened [unplanned]." [2:55 – 3:09]

The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer felt that his menacing character had to hurt someone inside the cell while Foley received medical attention. As Funk happened to be there, he decided to Chokeslam the wrestling legend:

"I don't know what kind of shape Mick's in, right?" The Undertaker continued. "But then again you just can't stand there and look around, so there's a wrestler in the ring, somebody's gotta get it! Somebody's gonna get Chokeslammed, and Terry Funk, he was the recipient. Up he went and there's the shoe. It's funny that something the stature of that match, what an iconic moment of Terry Funk losing his shoe to a Chokeslam!" [3:14 – 3:39]

Foley revealed 20 years after the match that he lied to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon earlier that day. He told his boss that he felt comfortable on top of the Hell in a Cell structure in rehearsals. In actuality, he did not practice any part of the risky stunt.

Why Mankind vs. The Undertaker did not go according to plan

The brutal Hell in a Cell contest began with The Undertaker launching Mick Foley off the side of the cell through a commentary table. While that moment was scripted, Foley's next daredevil act was not part of the plan.

After climbing back to the top of the structure, the three-time WWE Champion received a Chokeslam on the cell roof. The steel platform gave way when Foley landed, causing him to fall through a cell panel and all the way down to the ring canvas.

Funk, who had already raced down to ringside after Foley's first fall, immediately entered the cell when his friend's second fall occurred. Vince McMahon was also among those who left the backstage area to check on Foley.

Despite his injuries, the 2013 WWE Hall of Famer remarkably continued the match. He lost the thrilling encounter after receiving a Tombstone Piledriver and another Chokeslam onto a set of thumbtacks.

