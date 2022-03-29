"I was so disappointed in my performance" The Undertaker on lackluster WrestleMania match

WWE legend The Undertaker has shared his honest thoughts on the veteran's performance at WrestleMania 33. The Deadman took on Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

Despite the impressive build to the match, many were surprised that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match was booked as the main event for WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The Tribal Chief would go on to defeat The Phenom at the show.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, The Deadman expressed his disappointment regarding the veteran's matchup with Roman.

Yeah, absolutely. I was so disappointed in my performance with Roman [Reigns] at that Mania. I could give you a hundred excuses and my hip was this and all of that, but I’m the one that made the decision to do it so I need to accept the consequences of that decision." H/T ProWrestling.Net

After the match, Taker left both his iconic hat, gloves, and trench coat in the ring, to possibly hint at retirement. However, The Last Outlaw would make multiple in-ring returns in the years that followed.

The Undertaker felt satisfied after his final WWE match

The Demon of Death Valley's last outing in WWE came in 2020. The Undertaker faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Like many matches on this show, Taker's final contest was shot in a cinematic style due to the restrictions arising from COVID-19.

Despite The Undertaker's final match coming in front of zero members of the WWE Universe, The Phenom found his final match to be gratifying.

"Yes, it was very gratifying. One, it was special because I’ve always wanted to work with AJ [Styles]. The original plan was to actually do it in a ring and more conventional manner, but to be able to share such a unique match and go out with such a positive, I think it was the best-case scenario for me." Undertaker added: "I left on an extremely high note and I was personally satisfied and that was what I was searching for those last few years. Is that one match that I could hang my hat on and say, ‘I’m done, I’m good. It’s time to go home.'” H/T ProWrestling.Net

Although the circumstances were not perfect, the Boneyard match provided both The Phenom and the fans with a great conclusion to the former's iconic career.

