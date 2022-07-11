"I've never been hit harder than with that chair shot" – The Undertaker on WWE Legend who hit him the hardest

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opened up about his matches with Hall of Famer Bruiser Brody and the brutal chair shots from the late wrestler.

Brody, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, was known for his wild brawler attitude and was a huge attraction in the 70s and 80s. He sadly passed away in 1988 when he was stabbed backstage at a pro wrestling event.

The Undertaker, while talking to Peter Rosenberg for A&E, recalled how Brody gave him an education on his actual place while in the ring with him:

"So, you know, I'm just excited – this is my chance (...) I get into the ring with him and he's smurfing around. But my dumb 20-some odd 20 what 21-22-year-old self is looking at him and I'm going like, 'Hey I'm bigger than Bruiser.' That's when the beginning of it going downhill and then just being nervous. He really did educate me really, really fast on where my place was at the time (...) I've never been hit harder than I was with that chair shot he hit me (...) [t]hat chair just kind of exploded across my back and that's where I learned how to swing a chair." (from 10:32 to 11:35)

The Phenom added that Brody stood up for him after the match. The latter also tried to tell the show's booker to keep The Undertaker and let go of a few other wrestlers on the roster instead.

Bruiser Brody was one of the WWE Legend's first opponents in pro wrestling

After training to be a pro wrestler, The Undertaker, then wrestling under the name Texas Red, faced Bruiser Brody in 1987. It was one of The Phenom's first few matches in his pro wrestling career. He never got to step into the ring with Brody again as the latter died a year later.

In the same A&E interview, the WWE legend stated that he took Brody's spot for a few matches against Abdullah The Butcher after Brody's untimely death in 1988:

"He [Brody] was booked in a show with Abby [Abdullah The Butcher] and I ended up taking his booking." (from 13:19 to 13:26)

NWA @nwa “I believe in violence. I believe it’s the only thing understood universally.”



Remembering the late Bruiser Brody.



Born on this day in 1946. “I believe in violence. I believe it’s the only thing understood universally.”Remembering the late Bruiser Brody.Born on this day in 1946. https://t.co/PXLW0etrqZ

The Undertaker and Abdullah The Butcher worked together briefly at the start of The Phenom's career in Texas.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit A&E and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far