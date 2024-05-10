The Undertaker was a fan of WWE giant who walked out, ex-star says

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of the greatest big men in WWE history. JR Ryder, a WWE enhancement talent in the late 1990s and early 2000s, recently recalled how The Deadman tried to help fellow giant Nathan Jones.

Jones wrestled for WWE in 2002 and 2003. Billed at six-foot-10 and 340 pounds, the former powerlifter was once touted as a future WrestleMania opponent for The Undertaker.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Ryder recalled how the WWE icon wanted Jones to fulfill his potential:

"He did, he did. 'Taker really saw something in him. And when you look at the guy, he should draw money. He's a good-looking guy and he's gigantic. Like, gigantic, and legitimately one of the strongest men in the world, right? He could have drawn a lot. He didn't love it. That was probably the biggest problem." [35:23 – 35:39]

In December 2003, Jones abruptly left WWE during an overseas tour after becoming frustrated with the hectic travel schedule. Before joining the wrestling business, the Australian served seven years in prison after committing eight armed robberies.

The Undertaker produced JR Ryder and Nathan Jones' match

At the March 11, 2003, taping of WWE Velocity, Nathan Jones defeated JR Ryder in a short untelevised match. The Undertaker produced the bout, which took place two weeks before Jones helped The Phenom beat A-Train and The Big Show at WrestleMania 19.

Ryder believes WWE's creative team should have allowed Jones to gain more experience before booking him in a prominent storyline:

"They did push him fast. He needed more time. He needed more dark matches is what he needed with guys that could move. They kept putting him in there and just let him squash guys, but what they actually need is put him in there with guys that could work. It's great you go in there and squash somebody in 13 seconds, but that doesn't make you any better." [34:23 – 34:39]

Jones became a successful actor after leaving WWE. He has appeared in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Ricky Stanicky, and Troy.

