The Undertaker finally speaks on Roman Reigns' record-breaking reign as champion; addresses WWE absence

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently discussed Roman Reigns' incredible title reign and his absence from television.

Reigns has been the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. After having one of the most incredible title reigns, The Tribal Chief finally dropped his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Since then, The Head of the Table has not been seen on television.

On a recent edition of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker mentioned several names that could potentially feud with Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The Phenom said he did not know if Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes would feud anytime soon because he believed the former would take a break from television after his record-breaking title reign.

"Roman [Reigns] is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes." [16:42 - 17:02]

WWE Hall of Famer believed The Rock was going to dethrone Roman Reigns

During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer said he really enjoyed The Rock's addition to The Bloodline storyline.

Angle also mentioned that he believed The Great One was going to dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes.

"You know what? It was really cool. I really enjoyed how they were able to intermingle The Rock into the storyline. I thought The Rock was going to come back and beat Roman Reigns for the world title. It was like, okay, you almost could read it was going to happen. I don't know if they changed things because they were listening to the fans or whatever, but [The] Rock turning heel was genius."

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will go after Cody Rhodes once he returns to WWE television.

