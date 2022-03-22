The Undertaker finally spills the truth about famous photo with an old woman that has fooled fans for years

The Undertaker has finally revealed the truth about a famous picture of him and his 'grandma' that has been making the rounds on the web for years.

The Deadman is one of the most intriguing characters to ever step foot in the WWE ring. He has done it all in the business and is mere days away from being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mark Calaway, the man behind the iconic character, recently sat down for an interview on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. He touched upon an interesting topic, and what he said is bound to leave fans in splits.

Fans of The Phenom may have seen a picture featuring the legend himself, standing next to an old woman. For years, it was believed that the woman was his grandmother. Many others claimed that she was his mother.

Here's what the WWE veteran had to say about the picture:

"The funny thing about this is I have no clue who that is. I honestly have no idea who that is and why I'm in that lady's house. I have seen that picture many times, and it's always either ‘my mom’ or ‘my grandmother’ — I got no clue. I got no clue, but you can tell, yep, that's the way I dressed, that's the way I looked, there's no smile. If that was Nana, I'd at least have some kind of smile," he said. [H/T Fox Sports]

The Undertaker has had a mystique surrounding him throughout his career

Mark Calaway's in-ring character was that of a dead guy who possessed supernatural powers. While he was an active star, he barely interacted with fans outside the ring and didn't reveal much about his private life in interviews either.

Given how distant he was from the internet and the fans in general, it's quite astonishing that he noticed the aforementioned picture on the internet and decided to keep his lips sealed about the same until now.

The Undertaker has made it clear that he has no clue about the identity of the woman in that picture. Unless someone related to the woman comes out with details, her identity will seemingly remain a mystery forever.

Were you among the people who believed that the picture in question was that of Mark Calaway's grandmother/mom?

Edited by Debottam Saha