The Undertaker forced WWE to cancel a story after Michelle McCool cried about losing, says ex-writer in resurfaced interview

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have spoken about how their careers are independent, and the Phenom has not influenced decisions in what happened with her. In an older interview, an ex-WWE writer has claimed that is not the case and one of the stories surrounding McCool was canceled directly because of that.

There has been criticism surrounding Michelle McCool appearing everywhere that The Undertaker is recently. She replaced Mickie James on WWE LFG and won the title there, and she also replaced his usual podcast host when it was brought on board to the company. While they have denied any talk about him influencing what happens with McCool, a former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr, had something else to say in an older interview.

Prinze explaied on the recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie (h/t Fightful) how he had only been in WWE for a while at the time when he came up with an idea of McCool losing her title at the Royal Rumble, and then two other stars competing for it at WrestleMania. He said that at the time, he did not know how much the title meant to stars, and the story was approved by Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Michael Hayes. However, when he sat down to tell McCool, she asked what she had done wrong and begun to cry.

"It gets all the way to WrestleMania which would be Beth and Kia [Kharma] and her face just goes pale. All the color just drops right out of her skin and right away I know I’ve done something terrible. I just don’t know what is it yet because this is hindsight and I was in the moment. So I go ‘what’s wrong?’ and her eyes well up and I’m like ‘what did I do? What did I do?’ and she said ‘I didn’t think I’d be losing the belt before WrestleMania. She was upset, and in hindsight, rightfully so."

He then went on to reveal that the Undertaker then went to Vince McMahon, and that saw the story canceled entirely.

"'Freddie there’s a problem with your diva’s storyline and we need to talk about it.’ He goes ‘it’s gone.’ I go ‘what do you mean it’s gone man?'dAnd he goes ‘it’s gone.’ I said ‘what happened?’ He goes ‘well Michelle said that you and her talked and she didn’t really like the story so it’s gone.’ He goes ‘Freddie, she talked to Undertaker, Undertaker talked to Vince, the story’s gone."

Whether it was canceled by the Undertaker or not, Freddie Prinze Jr felt he had made a mistake

The Undertaker ended up canceling the story, but Prinze admitted he felt horrible when she started to cry.

"So here I am with the champion and she’s crying because of me because I didn’t talk to her first to say ‘hey we’re thinking of taking the title off of you at the Royal Rumble so we can get this other – that just sounds horrible even saying it now. "

The writer felt bad about it and did not mind when the storyline was changed.

