The Undertaker gave former WWE star permission to use a similar gimmick to him

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE characters of all time. In a recent interview, Thomas Latimer recalled how The Deadman reacted positively when asked about similarities between their WWE personas.

Latimer, known in WWE as Kenneth Cameron, was part of the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT developmental systems between 2010 and 2012. In 2011, he became a member of the original version of The Ascension alongside Konnor, Raquel Diaz, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Tito Colon.

Reflecting on his WWE run, Latimer said on Developmentally Speaking that he and Konnor thought The Undertaker might have an issue with their dark characters:

"We go into a room and shut the door, and he's in there and he [jokingly] goes, 'So you guys are stealing my royalties?' and I was just like, 'Oh boy.' He's like, 'Nah, I don't care, it's absolutely fine. Do what you want.' He said, 'Obviously WWE cares about my character, The Undertaker, and things like that, but I don't see it being a problem, and thanks for asking.'" [28:03 – 28:25]

The Ascension became a two-man tag team in 2013 when Konnor joined forces with Viktor. They went on to hold the NXT Tag Team Championship for a record 343 days.

Thomas Latimer's favorite WWE match after receiving The Undertaker's blessing

On the October 3, 2012, episode of NXT, Thomas Latimer teamed up with Konnor to defeat Justin Gabriel and Tyson Kidd in a 10-minute match.

More than a decade on, Latimer views the bout as one of the best of his WWE career:

"There was a lot, I wrestled all sorts of people, but I think my favorite one was against TJ [Tyson Kidd] and PJ [Black], Justin Gabriel, but that was at Full Sail. That was at NXT. But, other than that, that was probably one of my favorite matches besides stuff with The Usos." [27:00 – 27:19]

Latimer has worked for several promotions since leaving WWE, including the NWA and TNA. The 37-year-old is married to fellow wrestler Kamille.

Do you think The Ascension had a similar gimmick to The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE