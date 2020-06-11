The Undertaker gives life-changing advice to current WWE Superstars

The Undertaker called out young WWE Superstars for a common mistake.

The Deadman wants the Superstars to keep fighting to be on the top of the roster.

The Undertaker wants WWE Superstars to really understand how the business works

The Undertaker has entertained the wrestling fans for more than three decades, and he is WWE Superstars who created a legacy of his own. Recently, WWE rolled a documentary titled 'The Last Ride' which covers the story of The Undertaker and his redemption in the business after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker recently made an appearance in a YouTube video wherein he was interviewed by Ed Mylett. During their conversation, The Undertaker opened up about a myriad of topics, including his secret behind the long-term success that he has enjoyed in WWE.

The Undertaker gives advice to the rest of the WWE roster

One of the questions that Ed Mylett asked The Undertaker was about the unparalleled dominance in the WWE. He went on to ask the Deadman if he thinks he was just fortunate or if he believes that he did things and no one else was doing.

The Undertaker answered this question in detail and went on to say that although he did have fortune by his side, it was always his willingness to be better that kept him striving to reach the top and remain there. Talking about his approach to the business in detail, The Undertaker said,

“I was fortunate to be at the right place at the right time but I also knew my passion. And I realised that this business is so competitive that you have to be present and you have to make yourself available. And you also have to realise that everything is kind of a wheel, sometimes you are going to be at the top of the wheel and sometimes you are going to be at the bottom. But the goal is always to be kind of on the top. There’s been a lot of times where I would be on the top and you know, I would start to slide down as the other people come in, like the fresh faces. You either accept that or you figure out, ‘Okay! What do I need to do to get myself back up to the top and become relevant?’"

Following that, The Undertaker went on to give a piece of advice to the current WWE roster and urged them to never be content with their position on the roster. Explaining further, he said,

Advertisement

"A lot of it was about being fortunate but a lot of it was to do with not being content. And that’s one of the things that I always tell these young guys when they are coming up and they start getting a little bit of the taste and the push. And I say to them, ‘Don’t ever be content in this business’. Because once you become content, you get satisfied and you seize to grow. They will look at you like, ‘Oh! I just got recognised at the waffle house and I got a cup of coffee’. And I think, ‘That’s your goal?’ Then you are in the wrong businessman because it is too hard a life to not want to be at the top of that wheel."

The Undertaker believes that a lot of WWE Superstar stop working for the top position in the company right after they enjoy the slightest hint of success. Hence, The Deadman suggests that the Superstars should always refrain themselves from being satisfied with their push and continue to explore all opportunities for growth.

(If you are using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the same)