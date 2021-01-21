The Undertaker gives a major update about his WWE contract status

The Undertaker had his 'Final Farewell' last year at Survivor Series 2020, a show that also marked his 30th anniversary with WWE. The Undertaker has now given a major update about his WWE contract status.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he is no longer under a talents contract with WWE and has a legends contract now. The Undertaker further revealed that he does not have to take the mandatory wellness policy tests that other WWE talents have to.

"Before I switched my contract, now I'm not a talent, I'm a legend, I only worked two or three times a year, but I was under a regular contract. Under a regular contract, and this is if you tested clean, you had to have four mandatory p*ss tests and two blood tests every year."

The Undertaker's last WWE match

The Undertaker had his last, and what could now be his final, WWE match last year at WrestleMania 36. He faced AJ Styles in a cinematic-style Boneyard match that main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 36 and saw The Undertaker defeat The Phenomenal One.

There were rumors that his 'Final Farewell' segment at WWE Survivor Series 2020 could lead to yet another feud. However, nothing as such happened. With The Undertaker confirming that he is under a legends contract now, it seems that The Phenom doesn't plan to make a return and is actually retired.