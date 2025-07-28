  • home icon
  The Undertaker gives WWE star a new mask; will wear it going forward

The Undertaker gives WWE star a new mask; will wear it going forward

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:48 GMT
The star is familiar with several masked wrestlers (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is familiar with several masked wrestlers (Credit: WWE.com)

The Undertaker has now given a star a mask. She will wrestle with the mask moving forward.

Dani Sekelsky met with The Undertaker on WWE LFG tonight, when the stars were meeting with legends to see what they would tell them and what advice they would give. The Phenom went on to give her a lot of advice and then told her to work as a heel and wear a mask while doing so. She was given a lucha mask and instructed to wear it for her match against Michelle McCool's team member, Summer Sorrell.

The new look superstar was able to do some good work, cutting a promo and talking about how her opponent had a sob story, referring to Sorrell's mother's cancer diagnosis. She congratulated her opponent on facing her fears, but said that it would not be enough when they face each other.

They had a good match where Dani Sekelsky truly lived up to her role as a heel, even throwing water on Sorrell's mother and trash-talking her, creating a distraction. She then put something in her mask, much like El Grande Americano, and hit a leaping headbutt to get the win.

The star has already picked up a win after The Undertaker chose her new character.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
